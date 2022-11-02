Therese V. Kapitan GEORGIA — Therese Victoria Kapitan, daughter of Joseph Gradziel and Mary Wilk Gradziel, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2022, at the age of 93. Therese graduated from West Rutland High School and worked at the Howe-Richardson Scale Company in Rutland, VT for a number of years. She moved on to take a position as lead-edge airplane engine blade inspector at General Electric Company in Rutland, where she worked for 26 years. In her retirement Therese enjoyed life and helping others by working as a volunteer at the Rutland Regional Medical Center for almost two decades. She had a desire to travel and took trips to Alaska, Hawaii, the Caribbean, and of course, Las Vegas. Therese enjoyed quilting, painting, and gardening. Therese was a member of the West Rutland American Legion Auxiliary and St. Stanislaus Kostka Church. She spent the majority of her life in West Rutland, VT, and moved to St. Albans, VT in her later years to be closer to her daughter and son-in-law. Therese is survived by her daughter Tina Kapitan Marshall and her son-in-law Jeffrey of Georgia, VT, several nephews and their children, and her beloved cat Tobie. She was predeceased by her husband Charles Kapitan in 1983, brothers Henry in 1980, Charles in 1996, Joseph in 2003, and a niece, Theresa in 2015. Therese is remembered for her smile and kindness to others. No services are planned. A Catholic Mass and interment of ashes will take place in spring of 2023. Special thanks go to nurses, aides, and professional staff at Franklin County Rehab Center in St. Albans, VT, for their care and compassion for Therese. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to the Vermont Foodbank, 33 Parker Road, Barre, Vermont 05641. Honored to be serving the family of Therese Kapitan is the Heald funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
