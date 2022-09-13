Theron D. Troumbley DORSET — Theron D. Troumbley, 82, of Kirby Hollow Road in Dorset VT, passed away September 8, 2022 surrounded by his family. Theron was born to Dennis and Hazel (Corey) Troumbley in Danby, VT on April 12, 1940. As a young man, Theron worked for several local businesses until he earned his electrical apprenticeship with Terry Tyler, allowing him to start and run his own successful business, Kirby Hollow Electric, until his retirement. As a dedicated servant to his community, Theron served as a volunteer firefighter and was the second constable for 36 years in Dorset. Theron was very active in the Fraternal Order of the Eagles in Manchester, a member of the Rutland County Law Officers Association, and the Bennington County Sheriff’s Department. Through these years of service Theron became the reliable, trusted friend so many had the pleasure of having. Theron enjoyed hunting, traveling and deep sea fishing. He loved to sing, dance and enjoyed listening to the sounds of classic country, bluegrass and polka. He was a jokester that could make anyone laugh. Above all, Theron cherished time spent with friends and family. In 1962, Theron married Ann Galusha whom he shared sixty full, beautiful years with. Theron is predeceased by his parents, Dennis and Hazel (Corey) Troumbley, his siblings David and Clarence Troumbley. Theron is survived by his wife Ann Galusha Troumbley of Dorset VT, his children Hazel (Richard) Prouty of Dorset, VT and Charles (Laurie) Troumbley of Sunderland, VT, his sisters Betty Hazelton of Dorset, VT and Flora Gallup of Broadalbin, NY, his grandchildren Rebeca (Joe), Cassandra, Jessica, Melissa (Ray),Tyler (Karen), Emily, Alicia (Greg), Hannah, his 13 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visiting hours will be held Thursday September 15, 2022 from 5-7pm at Brewster-Shea Funeral Home 33 Park Place Manchester Center, VT, where the family will be in attendance. A celebration of life for Theron will be held Friday September 16, 2022 at 1pm at the United Church of Christ of Dorset and East Rupert. Interment will be held at a later date. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Theron’s memory may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 885 Manchester Center, VT 05255. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com, The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home 34 Park Place Manchester Center, VT.
