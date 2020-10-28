Theron M. Goodwin COLUMBUS, N.C. — Theron M. Goodwin, 79, of Columbus, North Carolina, passed away this week at Hospice of the Carolina Foothills after a long battle with cancer. He was predeceased by his wife of 49 years, Janet Louise Goodwin. Born and raised in Rutland County, Vermont, he was the son of the late Walter and Marjorie Goodwin of Hubbardton, Vermont. Mr. Goodwin began his career as a bank teller in Fair Haven, Vermont, and retired as the head auditor with Glens Falls National Bank in Glens Falls, New York. He loved, and was loved by, family who will miss his wit and wisdom - his son and daughter-in-law, Dean and Nita Goodwin of Cambridge, Maryland; his grandson, Trevor Goodwin of Newport News, Virginia; his stepdaughter, Pamela Brown of Manchester, Vermont; his brother, Walter (Sherman) Goodwin of West Berlin, Vermont; his sister-in-law, Judie Prentiss of Ashburn, Virginia; and his beloved Golden retriever, Misty. Mr. and Mrs. Goodwin retired and moved to Columbus, North Carolina, from upstate New York in 1998 to enjoy the Blue Ridge mountains, temperate climates and southern hospitality. Immediately after arriving, Theron met a Thermal Belt Habitat for Humanity foreman and for the next 14 years, was a regular member of the “Tuesday Morning Crew” helping build homes in and around Landrum, South Carolina. One of his greatest honors was his induction into the “Second-Wind Hall of Fame,” an organization recognizing local citizens, age 60 and over, for their “outstanding contributions to their community.” He loved traveling, fishing and growing fresh vegetables. His passion for the Red Sox and New England Patriots, however, would sometimes prompt friends to ignore his phone calls after a World Series or playoff win. A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, P.O. Box 336, Forest City, NC 28043; the Polk County Library, 1289 West Mills St., Columbus, NC 28722; or to Thermal Belt Habitat for Humanity, 1111 Keith St., Hendersonville, NC 28792. An online guest register is available at mcfarlandfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.