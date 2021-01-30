Theta Taylor Hunt FAIR HAVEN — Theta Jane Hunt, 72, died Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at her residence. She was born March 11, 1948, in Woodstock, the daughter of Euclid and Virginia (Borkman) Taylor. She graduated from Woodstock High School. Mrs. Hunt enjoyed being a cook at Castleton Elementary School for many years. Survivors include her son, Alan of Fair Haven, and a sister, Mary Smith. She was predeceased by her husband, Richard Hunt, and brothers, Charles and Jimmy Taylor. Per her wishes, there will be no formal services. Arrangements are by Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
