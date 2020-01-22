Thomas A. Greene DANBY — Thomas A. Greene, 65, of Danby died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born on Nov. 25, 1954, in Londonderry, the son of Gordon and June (Woodcock) Greene. Mr. Greene graduated from the Burr and Burton Academy. He married Roxanne Rowe on July 21, 1979. Mr. Greene had been a longtime dairy farmer in Danby and was employed by the Rutland Regional Medical Center for many years until his retirement. He was also a prep cook and maintenance man at Zoey’s Deli in Manchester for several years where Vivian, Guy and the Zoey girls treated him like family. He enjoyed woodworking, sports, gardening, hunting, horseshoes and was an avid Steelers and Mets fan. Survivors include his wife, Roxanne of Danby; a daughter, Candace Jones and husband Eslie of Danby; a son, Michael Greene and fiancée Chantal Cram of Rutland; four sisters Penny Bushee of Tinmouth, Terry Newman and husband Brian of New Hampshire, Darlene Greene and Karen Greene of Pittsford; six grandchildren Ethan, Haleigh, Jacob, Brenan, Aaliyah and Dex; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; a sister, Candace Greene; and a brother, Lorne Greene. A graveside service will be held at a later date in the Danby Scottsville Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
