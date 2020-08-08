Thomas A Greene DANBY — The graveside service for Thomas A. Greene, 65, who died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at the Danby Scottsville Cemetery. Robert Greene will officiate. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123
