Thomas A. Hilaire POULTNEY — The celebration of life for Thomas A. Hilaire, 83, of Poultney who died May 22, 2022 in Florida will be held at the family home on Hampshire Hollow Road in Poultney on 2pm Saturday August 20, 2022.
