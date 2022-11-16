Thomas A. Ranney WARNER ROBINS, GA — Thomas Arthur Ranney, age 83, of Warner Robins, Georgia passed peacefully in the company of family on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Mr. Ranney was born in Montpelier, Vermont and later moved with his family to Rutland, Vermont where he graduated from Rutland High School in 1957. He attended Castleton State College where he earned a BS degree in 1962 and went on to earn his MS in Soil Sciences from the University of Vermont in 1971. He served the townships of Arlington, and Windsor, Vermont as a high school physics and chemistry teacher for over 20 years and was honored as Teacher of the Year on numerous occasions. He later moved on to pursue research for the US Army Corp of Engineers at CRREL in Hanover, New Hampshire where he coauthored and published several scholarly articles based on his research findings and reports. In his younger years he enjoyed hunting, flying as an amateur pilot, volunteering as an EMT for the Windsor Fire Department and ski patrol at Mt. Ascutney in Vermont. After retiring he enjoyed woodworking, restoring classical cars and working on model train sets. He moved to the Georgia mountains in 2008, remarried in 2009, and enjoyed travelling the United States and several other countries around the world for 13 years with his wife, Nancy. He is survived by wife Nancy of Warner Robins, Georgia, daughter Nicole A. Connolly of Weathersfield, Vermont, son Jason T. Ranney of Sarasota, Florida; grandchildren Drew and Sierra Connolly, and Jake and Maxwell Ranney; great grandson Kane Kelley; stepsons Bruce and Robert Romsey of Dublin, Georgia and Orange City, Florida respectively, and stepdaughter Barbara Romsey of Dunlap, Tennessee. There will be no official ceremony for Mr. Ranney. A celebration of his life will be held for immediate family at a future time.
