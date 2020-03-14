Thomas Alan Cousino FAIR HAVEN — Thomas Alan Cousino, 62, formerly of Bristol, died March 10, 2020, at his residence. He was born Aug. 13, 1957, in Middlebury, the son of Frank and Barbara (Farr) Cousino. He was employed by several construction companies in Vermont and New Hampshire. Mr. Cousino enjoyed deer hunting and working on cars. Survivors include three children, Jennifer Martin, Justin and Ryan Cousino, all of New Hampshire; his father and stepmother Sandra of Burlington; three siblings, Annette Bennett of North Granville, New York, Darwin Cousino of New Haven and Frank Cousino of Starksboro; grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Jody Cousino, and his mother. A celebration of life will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, March 22, at the Bristol American Legion. Arrangements are with Durfee Funeral Home.
