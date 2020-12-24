Thomas Allen Dupré ALBURGH — Thomas Allen Dupré, 70, died Dec. 5, 2020, of natural causes. Born Oct. 11, 1950, in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, Tom grew up in Rutland, graduating from MSJ in 1969. He attended Johnson State College. Surviving Tom are a brother, William F. Dupré (Lee) of Conway, South Carolina; sisters, Connie Merriam (Fred) of Adams, Massachusetts, Mary Frances “Muffie” Sterling (Bob) of Brandon, his twin sister, Theresa “Terry” Douglas (Bob) of Shoreham; and many nieces and nephews. Tom was predeceased by his parents, Bill and Belle Dupré; and brothers-in-law, Dale Provencher and Jerry Brisson. Tom worked for over 50 years as a subcontractor. He enjoyed reading, fishing and spending time with family, friends and his dog. At Tom’s request, there was a private burial. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
