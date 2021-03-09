Thomas B. Copps RUTLAND — Thomas Benedict Copps, 85, died at his home on March 5, 2021, the same day he was born in 1936. He was the son of Edward Michael and Ruth (Benedict) Copps. Tom was a Rutland High School graduate and attended the University of Vermont. He was an Army veteran and electronics engineer. His spirit for solo adventure was unmatched. He explored the mountains and waterways of the Pacific Northwest, Canada and Alaska. He loved the Green Mountains of Vermont and was an active participant in the Green Mountain Club. Surviving are two brothers, Edward (Nancy) Copps of St. Mary’s, Georgia, and Stephen Copps of Warrenton, Virginia; cousin, Marion Crowley of Nashua, New Hampshire; nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Green Mountain Club. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
