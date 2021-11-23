Thomas Bizon CASTLETON — The funeral service for Thomas Bizon, 67, who died Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, was held Saturday, Nov. 20, at Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland. The Rev. Steven Marchand of Christ the King Church officiated. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland Kidney Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701.
