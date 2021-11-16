Thomas Bizon CASTLETON — Thomas Bizon, 67, of Castleton, died Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at his residence. He was born April 9, 1954, in Rutland, the son of Stanley and Helena (Duclo) Bizon. He had been a railroad engineer prior to his retirement. He lived happily with Debby McLemore since 1990. Mr. Bizon enjoyed hunting and fishing. He is survived by his wife, Debby; son Thomas Bizon, of Burlington; daughters, Amy Hayes, of Castleton, and Melissa Buckley, of Arkansas; stepson Darrell Jackson, of Fair Haven; stepdaughters, Carolyn Jackson, of Ava, New York, and Teresa Wade, of Whitehall, New York; a brother, Michael Bizon, of Hydeville; four grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and his best friend, Clifford Lee, of Pennsylvania. He was predeceased by his brothers, Robert and Stanley Bizon, one granddaughter. Due to COVID concerns, services will be private. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland Kidney Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701.
