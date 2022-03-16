Thomas C. Aicher RUTLAND — The funeral service for Thomas C. Aicher, 86, who died Jan. 10, 2022, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 18, at Christ the King Church in Rutland, and streamed thru facebook; rutland-wallingford catholic community Memorial contributions may be made to Pico Ski Education Foundation, P.O. Box 6740, Rutland, VT 05702.
