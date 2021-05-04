Thomas C. Bushey POULTNEY — Thomas Clinton Bushey, 76, died Monday, April 26, 2021, at his home. He was born Sept. 20, 1944, in Rutland, the son of Clinton and Nora (Gould) Bushey. He received his education in Hydeville and Fort Ticonderoga, New York. Mr. Bushey served in the U.S. Navy in Vietnam. He worked for over 20 years as a lead man at Carris Reels. Survivors include three children, Rhonda LaFalce, Candy Rehbein, Michael Crandall; stepchildren, William, Patrick and Ralph Heir; 18 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his wife, Jean Marie Bushey; and a stepdaughter, Barbara Ward. The memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8, at Poultney Welsh Presbyterian Church. Burial with military honors will follow in Mountain View Cemetery in Orwell. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Poultney Welch Presbyterian Church, 42 Grove St., Poultney, VT 05764. Arrangements are by Mallory Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
