Thomas C. Bushey POULTNEY — The memorial service for Thomas Clinton Bushey, 76, who died April 26, 2021, was held Saturday, May 8, at the Poultney Welsh Presbyterian Church. The Rev. Dr. Robin Greene, pastor, officiated. Carol Richards was the organist. Frank Sears delivered the eulogy. Burial followed in Mountain View Cemetery in Orwell. U.S. Navy personnel provided military honors. The American flag was presented to the grandson. Arrangements were by Mallory Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.