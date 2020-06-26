Thomas C. Butler rites WEST RUTLAND — The graveside service for Thomas Carl Butler, 77 who died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center was held 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the Church at Rutland Cemetery. Daniel Nelson officiated. A prayer was offered by Chester Gates. Several family and friends shared words of remembrance. Military honors were provided by the American Legion Post #31 Color Guard. Memorial contributions may be made to the Church at Rutland. Arrangements were by the Aldous Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.