Thomas C. Hughes TYLER, Texas — Thomas Charles Hughes, son of Gwilym and Charlotte Griffith Hughes, 64, passed away July 9, 2021, in Tyler, Texas. He is survived by his wife, Terri Ann Hughes; three stepchildren, Robert Houchin, of Crowley, Texas, Christopher Houchin and Shannon Houchin, of Fort Worth Texas; five grandchildren, Angel, Rylie, Raylan, Baylie and Finn; his brothers, David Trevor Hughes, of Poultney, Vermont, and Richard L. Hughes, of Fort Worth, Texas. Funeral and service of remembrance to follow at a later date.
