Thomas C. Rollins CUTTINGSVILLE — Thomas C. Rollins, 62, died Aug. 10, 2020, at his home. He was born Oct. 6, 1957, in Rutland, the son of Carroll T. and Barbara (Hemingway) Rollins. He was a member of the Vermont National Guard. Mr. Rollins was employed at Danby Marble Quarry for 35 years and recently worked at Built-Rite Mfg. Co. in Ludlow. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, motorcycle riding and radio-controlled cars. Survivors include his wife, Rose (Bowen) Rollins of Cuttingsville; two sons, Brian Rollins of Mount Holly, Nathan Rollins of Pittsford; a daughter, Shannon Rollins of Rutland; five siblings, David Rollins of Proctor, Jeff and Laurie Rollins, Donna Kennedy and Yvonne Cimonette, all of Rutland; two stepchildren, Jason Griffis of Shaftsbury Hollow, Andy Griffis of Sunderland; a grandson and three step-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
