Thomas Carl Butler WEST RUTLAND — Thomas Carl Butler, 77, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born June 3, 1943, in Ludlow, the son of Thomas and Edith (Woodard) Butler. He graduated in 1963 from Black River Academy in Ludlow. Mr. Butler enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving aboard the USS Constellation during the Vietnam War prior to his honorable discharge in 1969. He was employed for 29 years at Moore Business Forms and then eight years at The Grimes Leader Evaporators prior to his retirement. He was a member of the Church at Rutland and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Survivors include his wife, RayeJean Butler of West Rutland; four children, Dora Green, Connie Tang, Jeffrey and Benjamin Butler; six siblings, Betty Carvoo, Jennie Churchill, both of Rutland, Bea Butler of Cavendish, Mary Courcelle of Whitehall, New York, Johnny and Bill Butler; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Mr. Butler was predeceased by a sister, Edith LaBounty. The graveside service will be held at a later date in the Church at Rutland Cemetery, Dorr Drive, Rutland. Memorial contributions may be made to the Church at Rutland. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home.
