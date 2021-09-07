Thomas C. Hughes POULTNEY — Thomas Charles Hughes, of Poultney, passed away after a short illness on Friday, July 9, 2021, in Tyler, Texas. Tommy was born in Rutland on March 13, 1957, to Gwilym and Charlotte Hughes, of Poultney. He graduated from Poultney High School in 1975 and received his associate's degree in mechanical engineering technology from Vermont Technical College in Randolph Center in 1977. After graduation, he moved to the Boston area where he worked until 1980 and then moved to Fort Worth, Texas. For the next 32 years he worked for Martin Sprocket and Gear as a machinist until he retired in 2012. During his early years in Texas, Tommy loved to bowl, often bowling all night long on weekends with a select group of friends. Of course, anyone who knew Tommy, knew of his unwavering love for the Green Bay Packers. He was also a passionate about the New York Yankees and was a very big fan of stock-car racing. For many years Tommy belonged to the Crowley, Texas, Loyal Order of Moose lodge where he was an active member of a traveling ritual competition team. It was at the Crowley Moose lodge where he met, and later married, his wife Terri Ann in 1997. After his retirement, he and Terri moved to the rural East Texas town of Troup where they built a home, and he lived his remaining years. Tommy is survived by his wife Terri Ann, of Troup, Texas; two brothers, David Trevor, of Poultney, and Richard (Debra), of Fort Worth, Texas; three stepchildren, Robert Houchin, of Crowley, Texas, Christopher and Shannon Houchin, of Fort Worth, Texas; as well as several cousins, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, Gwilym and Charlotte, an infant sister, Margaret Ann (Peggy); and brothers Hugh and Robert (Bubba). He will be buried in the Poultney Cemetery. There will be a celebration of life gathering at the American Legion Hall in Poultney on Saturday Sept. 11, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Friends and family who knew Tommy are encouraged to stop by and share memories and visit with Trevor and Richard.
