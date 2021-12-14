Thomas D. Austin POULTNEY — Thomas D. Austin, 58, died Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born Aug. 17, 1963, in Waterbury, Connecticut, the son of Emery and Karen Austin. He married Rose Illsley Austin Oct. 3, 1987, in Terryville, Connecticut. Mr. Austin was a truck driver for Joe and Laura Rojcewicz of Fort Ann for the past five years. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, watching Patriots football and tinkering with his old car. Survivors include his wife, of Poultney: two children, Tina Henderson, of Rochester, New York, Chad Austin, of Simpsonville, South Carolina; his parents, of Terryville; siblings, Edmond, Donald, Randall, Kathy, Kelley; five grandchildren and a great-grandchild. He was predeceased by a brother, Daniel Austin. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home. For online condolences, visit www.robertsaubinfuneralhome.com.
