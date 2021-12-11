Thomas D. Austin POULTNEY — Thomas D. Austin, 58, died Dec. 7, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Arrangements are by Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home, Poultney.
Rain likely. High 57F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..
Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: December 11, 2021 @ 2:12 am
Thomas D. Austin POULTNEY — Thomas D. Austin, 58, died Dec. 7, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Arrangements are by Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home, Poultney.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.