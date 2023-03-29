Thomas D. Conway PITTSFORD — Thomas D. Conway, 86, of Pittsford, died Sunday, March 26, 2023 at the Rutland Regional Medical Center, with family by his side. He was born on December 8, 1936, in Rutland, VT, the son of Joseph V. and Leona (Rollins) Conway. Tom received his education from Barstow/Pittsford school and graduated from high school in 1955, before going on to the New York City School of Design. He joined his mother in business at Conway's Antiques and Decor' in Rutland. He was in business for 64 years. Upon retirement, Tom traveled extensively with family and friends around the world. His favorite trip was to Ireland, which he did several times. For many years, Tom served as President of the Pittsford Historical Society and the McClure Library, as well as being actively involved member of St. Alphonsus Church. He was a Boy Scout Leader for Troop 110, in Pittsford for 40 years and was a member of many other local organizations. Survivors include 15 nieces and nephews and 30 great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Edward, Joseph, Richard and Robert; and a nephew, Gary Conway. There will be no calling hours. The Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, March 31, 2023, at 11 AM, in the St. Alphonsus Church. Burial will be at a later date in St. Alphonsus Cemetery. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers may be made to the Pittsford Historical Society, P.O. Box 423, Pittsford, VT 05763 or to the McClure Library, P.O. Box 60, Pittsford, VT 05763. The Tossing Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.