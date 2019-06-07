Thomas D. Sanders RUTLAND — Thomas D. ”Sandy” Sanders, of Dallas, OR, formerly of Rutland, went home to our Lord and his beloved wife, on May 21, 2019, under the care of Willamette Valley Hospice and Zoe Adult Foster Care Home, after a long illness. Tom was born Sept. 16, 1937, in Rutland, to Cloyd and Kathleen (Kay) Sanders. He graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy in 1955. He enlisted in the USAF Air Force in 1956 and served for 24 years. He also earned a bachelor's degree in Vocational Education from The University of Southern Illinois and a Master of Human Behavior from United States International University. Tom married Catherine "Kay" Griffiths, of St. John, Newfoundland, Canada, on Nov. 7, 1960. They were married 50 years when Kay passed away in 2011. Tom was a member of Knights of Columbus where he was a Fourth Degree Knight and served as treasurer. After retiring in 2002 as manager of Family Services at Los Angeles Air Force Base, he became a volunteer for the Loma Linda VA Hospital. Tom is survived by his children Cathy Sanders, of Dallas, OR, David Sanders, of Redlands, CA, Jo-Ann Sanders, of Grand Terrace, CA, and Ronald Sanders of Highland, CA; granddaughter, Allyson M. Sanders, of Dallas, OR, and grandson, Eamonn Sanders, of Redlands, CA; his brother, Richard Sanders, of Atkinson, NH, and sister, Carol Harney, of Fair Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 10, 2019, at St. Adelaide Catholic Church, 27457 Baseline, Highland, CA. Inurnment service will be 12:30 p.m. Monday, June 10, 2019, in Riverside National Cemetery, staging area #3, 22495 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside, CA. Bobbitt Memorial Chapel in San Bernardino, CA, and Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center in Dallas, OR, are handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Hearing Loss Association of America Oregon State Association, P.O. Box 22501, Eugene, OR 97402 website: https://www.hlaa-or.org/donations.html; or Special Olympics of Inland Empire CA, 41880 Kalmia St., #155, Murrieta, CA 92562 website: https://give.specialolympics.org/page/contribute/southern-california To leave a condolence on Tom’s Memorial Page, please visit www.bobbittchapel.com.
