Thomas DeNicola YARDLEY, Penn. — Thomas DeNicola, 64, died May 26, 2021, in Yardley, Pennsylvania, surrounded by family. He was born in New Brunswick, New Jersey, on Feb. 8, 1957, the son of Rosario “Zot” and Elizabeth DeNicola. Tom grew up in Edison and attended St. Joseph High School in Metuchen. A graduate of Middlesex County College, he went on to attend Florida State University. He was later employed at Handy Motors in New Brunswick and Reydel VW in Edison before moving to Vermont with his family in 2004. There, he worked at Killington Ski Resort. Tom was predeceased by his father in 1998 and mother in 2012. Survivors include his wife, Peg; and sons, Jim and Joe; as well as his sisters, Diane (Paul) Zientek of Yardley, Pennsylvania, and their children, and Amy (Tom) O’Neill and their children of Kendall Park, New Jersey. Tom will be missed by all, including his dogs, Mike, Mabel and Lucy. As per Tom’s request, there will be no calling hours or services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.