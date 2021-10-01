Thomas E. Goodrich Jr. FAIR HAVEN — Thomas E. Goodrich Jr., 56, died Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at his residence. He was born Nov. 11, 1964, in Rutland, the son of Laurie (Goodchild) and Thomas E. Goodrich Sr. He attended Middletown Springs schools and then joined the U.S. Army. Mr. Goodrich was a carpenter by trade. He was an avid fisherman. Survivors include his children, Shane, Cody and Jack Goodrich; siblings, Mark Goodrich, Megan Hayes, Kay Erica Johnson, Kit Kristie Farrand; stepmother, Marilyn Marcy; two grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his father. A Celebration of Life will be from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Rutland American Legion. Arrangements are by Ducharme Funeral Home Inc. For online condolences, visit www.ducharmefuneralhome.com
