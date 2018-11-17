Thomas Edward (Tucker) Rock Sr. WHITEHALL, N.Y. - Thomas Edward (Tucker) Rock Sr., 71, of Lower Bellamy Street, went peacefully into the arms of the Lord while surrounded by his family in the early evening of Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, at the Glens Falls Hospital, after a series of complications due to long-term health issues. Born Sept. 3, 1947, in Whitehall, he was the son of late Mary (Jones) Rock and John Rock, of Whitehall. Tucker was married to Judy A. Williams, the mother of their two children; after their separation, he remarried Jean E. French. Tucker leaves behind two children Cheryl Rock, of Whitehall, Thomas Rock and wife Heidi, of Mendon, Vermont; grandchildren Joey, Natasha, Elizabeth, Frisco, Emily and husband Josh, Thomas and wife Katie, Matthew, Ashley, Anthony; great-grandchildren Noah, Dujon, Adelaide and Kayla; brothers and sisters Jack (Kathy) Rock, Helen (Bernard) Gordon, April (Jarvis) Bigelow, Mark Rock, Cindy (Richard) Matel and Kay (Michael) Rovelli; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Mary Jones Rock and John Rock, as well as his nephew, John Bigelow. Family and friends may call on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, at the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY 12887. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, at the Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church in Whitehall with the Rev. Rendell Torres, pastor, officiating. A burial with full military honors will be held in the spring in the Greenmount Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions be made in Tom’s name to Amanda’s House, 22 Henry St., Glens Falls, NY 12801. Online condolences may be made a www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.
