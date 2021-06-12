Thomas F. Myette RUTLAND — Thomas Francis Myette, of Daton, Nevada, formerly of Rutland, passed away on Dec. 18, 2020. He was the son of Francis and Patricia Myette. Thomas is survived by two daughters, Michelle and Shannon, six grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. The interment will be held on June 25 at 3 p.m. in St. Joseph Cemetery on Stratton Road in Rutland. There will be a reception at the American Legion Post after the ceremony.
