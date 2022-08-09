Thomas F. Reynolds MYSTIC, CT — Thomas F. Reynolds, 87, of Mystic, Connecticut passed away in Westerly, Rhode Island after a long bout with heart disease. He was predeceased by his parents, Agnes and Tom Reynolds, his brother Jack, his brother-in-law, Gordon Vancor and his beloved wife of 48 years, Maureen. Tom graduated from Bellows Falls High School in Vermont, where he earned ten varsity letters, was the Captain of the Basketball and Tennis teams and was Senior Class Vice President. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from Tufts University, and a Master of Science in Business from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, where he graduated at the top of class. For ten years he was a coach and president of the Wethersfield Youth Hockey Association. He also served for ten years as Chairman and Treasurer of the Stonington Housing Authority and spent several years as Treasurer of the Lords Point Association. Tom was also President of the Connecticut Chapter of the American Society of Heating, Ventilating and Air Conditioning Engineers. He worked in engineering and finance for 48 years, with Westinghouse, Merrill Lynch and Kemper Insurance. Tom will especially miss his long-time buddies from Vermont – Jim, LT, & PJ; his ATO brothers from Tufts - Bob, Ken and Bill; the Poker Gang and Breakfast crew from Lords Point; and his great friends from Kemper – Bob D. and Mike G. He is survived by his sister Rita Brinkley of Ohio, children Patrick (Rochelle) Reynolds of Cheshire, CT, Sean (Dawn) Reynolds of Berlin, CT, Mary Reynolds of Salem, MA, and Kathleen (Norman) Maranda of Mystic, CT. He is also survived by sister-in-law, Joanne Vancor, nephews Tom & Don, nieces Jennifer, Lisa and Tina, and grandchildren Conrad, Whitney, Jack, Zachery, Aiden, Jayne, John and Katelyn as well as his dear friend and companion Mary Jane Ryan of Arlington, MA. A funeral mass will be celebrated for Tom on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 11:00 am at Saint Mary Church, 95 Main Street in Stonington, Connecticut. There are no calling hours and his burial will be private. For online condolences, please visit www.mysticfuneralhome.com.
