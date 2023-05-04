Thomas Fischer WEST RUTLAND — Thomas Fischer, 69, died May 1st, 2023 after a short but intense battle with cancer. He was born in Patterson, NJ, October 20, 1953, son of Fred and Ethel (York) Fischer. Tom was a master carpenter and was well known and sought after for his skill. He built and sold custom furniture and had a knack for shadow boxes and mirrors. There are many beautiful homes in the mountainsides of Vermont that his hands built. He retired shortly after his 69th birthday in November of 2022. Surviving are his two daughters, Abbie in Jacksonville, FL and Lyndsi, of Rutland; his grandson Braxton; two sons, Cassidy of West Rutland and Josh in West Virginia. Also surviving are his two brothers, Danny and Ron, and a sister Nancy of New Jersey. Our family has been fortunate to have a close family friend, Nancy Messer, with us every step of the way. Tom said she was "a godsend" and we couldn't have made it through without her. He was predeceased by his brother, Bill and the mother of his daughters, Bonnie Moore. To know Tom was to know how to have a good time. He was the life of the party and was known for being the cool dad everyone wanted to hang out with. He has concert tickets from Woodstock in the 60s all the way to Welcome to Rockville in 2018. He taught his daughters to ski, to build things, but most of all how to be strong. He will be remembered for all of that and more, and missed greatly. A celebration of life will be held on June 17 from 11-6pm at The West Rutland American Legion. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kidney Cancer Research Alliance. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home
