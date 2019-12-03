Thomas G. Gage rites NORTH CLARENDON — The funeral service for Thomas George Gage, 65, who died Nov. 25, 2019, was held Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Christ the King Church in Rutland. Officiating was Rev. Msgr. Bernard W. Bourgeois, pastor. Concelebrant was the Rev. Richard Tinney. Organist was William Gower-Johnson. Vocalist was Olivia Boughton. The eulogy was offered by his son, William Gage. A reception followed at Rutland Country Club. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
