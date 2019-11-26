Thomas G. "Tom" Gage NORTH CLARENDON — Thomas George "Tom" Gage, 65, of North Clarendon, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with glioblastoma, on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester. His optimism and positivity was an inspiration to everyone he met. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and brother. He lived every day for his family, especially his cherished grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him, and he will be remembered for his kindness, generosity and love of family and close friends. Tom was born Aug. 23, 1954, the son of the late Dr. George and Marion (Machia) Gage of Barre. He graduated from Spaulding High School in 1972 and Champlain College in 1978. Tom married Sara (Carpenter) Gage on Aug. 5, 1978. In 1980, Tom and Sara purchased Modern Cleaners and Tailors in Rutland and ran the business together for close to four decades. Tom was a member of the Rutland Chapter of the Knights of Columbus. As a native Vermonter, Tom enjoyed the outdoors. He was an avid golfer and a member of the Rutland Country Club, where he took great pride in playing as many rounds of golf as possible each year. He enjoyed spending his free time snowmobiling, four-wheeling, playing card games and watching the Red Sox and Patriots. Tom is survived by his wife, Sara; and sons William (Rachel), of Williston, and Michael (JoAuna), of St. Paul, MN. Tom was a devoted grandfather to Ruby (9), Brianna (2) and Mason (1). Tom leaves behind his only sibling, William Gage (Laurie), of Ithaca, NY; Aunts Betty (Machia) Barberi and Joanne (Machia) Tremblay, of Barre, and Uncle Alex Canas, of Williamstown. He also leaves his brother-in-law, USAF Col. (Ret) William Carpenter (Iris), of Colorado Springs, CO; sister-in-law Mary Phalen (Kim), of Barre Town; and brother-in-law Brian Carpenter (Kate), of Stowe. Tom will be remembered fondly by many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister in-law, Julie Grunvald (Lloyd), of Williston. There are no visiting hours. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Christ the King Church in Rutland with a reception to follow. Arrangements made under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Tom's name to Mount St. Joseph Academy in Rutland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.