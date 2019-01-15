Thomas H. Lyons WEST RUTLAND — Thomas H. Lyons, 53, of West Rutland, died Jan. 11, 2019, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. He was born July 3, 1965, in Middletown, Ohio. He graduated from Middletown High School and the University of Ohio and for many years, worked for the local paper mill. Tom was a veteran of the U.S. Army. After moving to Vermont, he was the office manager for Alternative Kleening, worked as the head of maintenance at Vermont Sport & Fitness. He also helped the residents at The Maples with their computers and other technological devices, and in return, enjoyed some delicious cookies and cupcakes! When the Boys & Girls Club first opened, he donated computers and helped with setting them up. Tom enjoyed spending time with his dogs, bowling, gaming and the beauty of nature. Survivors include his longtime companion, Cheryl Provost and her son, Chad Rice; siblings John Lyons, James Lyons, Michael Lyons and Missy. He was predeceased by his parents. A funeral service will be held in Tossing Funeral Home on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. preceded by calling hours from 12-1:30 p.m. The Rev. Mathews George, pastor of the Middletown Springs Community Church, will officiate. Arrangements are with Tossing Funeral Home.
