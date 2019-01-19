Thomas H. Lyons rites WEST RUTLAND — The funeral service for Thomas H. Lyons, 53, of West Rutland, VT, who died January 11, 2019, was held in Tossing Funeral Home on January 17, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. The Rev. Mathews George, pastor of the Middletown Springs Community Church, officiated. Guitarist and soloist was Barby Carr. Readers were David Carr and Daniel Ellingson. Arrangements were by Tossing Funeral Home.
