Thomas Henry Schmelzenbach March 4, 1963 - June 8, 2020 TINMOUTH — Thomas Schmelzenbach was born to Herman Schmelzenbach and Alma Schmelzenbach (Somers) in New Rochelle, New York, as the second of three brothers. As a young child, he moved with his family to Tinmouth, Vermont, where he resided for more than 50 years. He graduated from Mill River Union High School in 1981 and pursued a degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Vermont, class of 1986. Thomas loved to hunt, work with his hands, but most of all, watch his three children play sports and grow. He will be remembered for his gentle, soft spoken and hard-working nature. Thomas is survived by his mother, Alma Somers; brothers, Lothar Schmelzenbach and Christopher Schmelzenbach; devoted wife of 27 years, Jeanne Schmelzenbach; and cherished children, Claire, Monica and Luke. He was preceded in death by his father, Herman Schmelzenbach; and stepfather, Homer Somers. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Christ the King Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Christ the King or the Mount St. Joseph Academy Development Fund. The Schmelzenbach’s would like to thank all who have shown support for our family during these difficult times.
