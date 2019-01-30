Thomas Hillary PITTSFORD — Tom Hillary, 63, died Jan. 24, 2019, at UVM Medical Center, after a long illness. He was born April 12, 1955, in Flushing, NY, the son of James and Muriel (Blythe) Hillary. Tom grew up in Mineola, NY, and graduated from Mineola High School in 1973 and later attended college at SUNY Oneonta. Tom loved sports and was a lifelong fan of his beloved New York Rangers, New York Yankees and New York Giants. He was employed as a courier for FedEx for 30 years. He is survived by his wife, Linda; his grandson, Matt Rommel; stepdaughter, Tracy Smith; sisters Pam Kelly and husband Jim, Blythe Capitelli and husband Mario; and his nieces Leanne, Lauren, Lindsay and Marissa. He was predeceased by his parents and brother Jimmy. There are no calling hours.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.