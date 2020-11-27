Thomas J. Canavan RUTLAND — Thomas J. Canavan, 94, of Rutland, Vermont, died due to complications from COVID-19, on Nov. 22, 2020, in Rutland Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center. He was born April 29, 1926, in West Rutland, Vermont, the son of Herbert J. and Caroline (Gruna) Canavan. Mr. Canavan married Mary (Vitagliano) Canavan on Dec. 28, 1946, at St. Peter Church in Rutland, Vermont. He worked at the Howe Richardson Scale Co. for 35 years until they closed in 1982. He then worked at Himoline Plastics and finally, at General Electric until his retirement in 1991. He was a veteran of WWII, serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS San Saba on transport missions to the Marshall Islands. He was a member of the American Legion Post 31 of Rutland. His hobbies included gardening, fishing, reading, home repair and remodeling, and dancing on Saturday nights with his wife at the American Legion. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, who enjoyed his great sense of humor and quick wit. Survivors include his children, Mary Ann Fairbanks and husband Ronald, Elaine LaRose and husband Charles, Thomas E. Canavan and companion Helen Lewis, all of Rutland, and Debbie Holmes and husband Mark of Clarendon Springs, Vermont; grandchildren, Ronna McPhee, Charity Fairbanks, Jason Fairbanks, Chuck LaRose, Kiernan Canavan, Michael Holmes and Maxwell Holmes; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Irene Quirk; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; his loving wife of 66 years; sisters, Theresa Johnson, Mary Ann Dumond, Anna Canavan; a brother, Edward Canavan; and Rat the Cat. A private graveside funeral service was held in Calvary Cemetery. Military honors were provided by American Legion Post 31 of Rutland. Ron Fairbanks sounded taps and presented the flag. Memorial contributions can be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements were by Tossing Funeral Home.
