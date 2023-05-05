Thomas J. Judge MANCHESTER CENTER — Thomas James Judge, a resident of Manchester Center, died peacefully at his home on May 1, 2023 in the loving embrace of his family. Tom was born in New York City on January 19, 1942, the son of James Patrick and Ellen (Ruane) Judge. He received his education in New York and was a 1963 graduate of Fordham College. He served in the 42d Infantry Division, New York Army National Guard for six years. He married his lifelong love, Helen (Smith) on July 10, 1965 in New York City. During their long and happy life together they resided in New York City and New Jersey before moving to Manchester Center in 1979. Helen died on December 3, 2015 and he is now reunited with her. Tom was employed in the insurance industry for over 30 years both in New York City and in Vermont and later worked as an editor for NewsBank in Chester, Vermont. Following his retirement he was a dedicated volunteer at the Manchester Community Library in Manchester Center. He was very proud of his family and his Irish ancestry. Tom loved to travel. He and Helen always looked forward to seeing and experiencing new places. Tom is survived by 3 sons and their families, Thomas J Judge Jr and his wife Valerie, Sean Judge and his wife Joelle, Joseph Judge and his wife Tarra, 5 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and by several cousins both here and in Ireland. As per Tom’s instructions, there will be no public viewing or memorial service Should friends desire memorial contributions in Tom’s memory may be made to the Manchester Community Library in Manchester, c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 885 Manchester Center, VT 05255.
