Thomas J. Layden RUTLAND — Thomas J. Layden, 71, unexpectedly died Jan. 25, 2022, at his home. He was born in Rutland, Aug. 6, 1950, son of Dr. Edward and Agnes (Rubash) Layden. Tom graduated from Castleton College, Class of 1975, and Northrop University, Class of 1979 with his J.D. Tom served as an attorney in Rutland for the majority of his career and was respected by many. He was known for his empathic, ethical and efficient approach. Those who knew Tom personally can attest to his many passions and hobbies outside of his law practice. Tom’s “coming of age years” occurred during the 1960s – early-1970s. The significance of the cultural shirts and musical influence, during this time period, shaped his perceptions on many things and instilled a love for music in his children. Tom was also an avid hunter, a pastime handed down through a very close relationship with his uncle, Francis Layden. Some knew him for his surreal humor and the enjoyment he had in sharing it with others. For many years, if Tom was not at work, he was on the golf course at Rutland Country Club. More recently, he took on a new hobby of motorcycle riding. He enjoyed riding the back country roads on his Harley V-Rod alone or with friends, followed up by an ice-cold beverage at the Moose Lodge. Tom was a devoted provider; always ensuring his children were cared for. He was known for his sound, logical advice and for being their #1 sports fan. Surviving are his two daughters, Andrea L. Rumsey, of Burlington, and Christie P. Pickett, of Tampa, Florida; a son, Matthew Layden, of Rutland; a sister, Marcia Tomasi, of Rutland; three grandchildren, Benjamin and Annabelle Rumsey, of Burlington, and Madison Pickett, of Tampa, Florida. He was predeceased by his wife, Paula Layden; and his brother, Edward Layden Jr. A celebration of life and burial services will be held in the spring of 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Ducharme Funeral Home Inc. Online condolences at www.ducharmefuneralhome.com
