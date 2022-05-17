Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers later in the day. High 64F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low around 40F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.