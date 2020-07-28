Thomas J. Maletta, M.D. RUTLAND — Thomas J. Maletta, M.D., son of Thomas and Mamie Maletta, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2020, after a short illness with COVID-19 pneumonia. He was 91 years old. Tom was living in Minnesota close to his daughter, Kim. Tom was born and raised in Ozone Park, New York. He graduated college from the University of Michigan. From there, he went on to study medicine and graduated medical school from the University of Padua in Italy. Tom did his residency in the field of Urology at King’s County Hospital in Brooklyn, New York. It was there he met his wife, Monica. Monica was a surgical floor nurse. Tom led a successful practice as a Urology physician in Smithtown, New York, for the next 15 years. During this time, Tom developed a great love of skiing. He also loved the mountains and many outdoor sports, such as tennis and mountain biking. For these reasons, he decided to relocate his family and medical practice to Vermont. He retired from medicine in 1990 but continued to enjoy retirement in Vermont until he relocated to Minnesota in 2018. Tom was predeceased by his wife, Monica (2018); and his brother, Joseph (2002). He leaves behind two daughters, Kim Shibley of Wayzata, Minnesota, and Alison Maletta Nitis of Smithtown, New York. He also leaves behind two grandsons, Bradford and Harrison, sons of Kim; a son-in-law, Nicholas Nitis, and a granddaughter, Kristina, daughter of Nicholas and Alison. Thomas J. Maletta was buried on June 12 in Holycross Cemetery in Brooklyn, New York, alongside his wife, Monica Maletta.
