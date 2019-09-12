Thomas J. Mazzariello Jr. RUTLAND — Thomas J. Mazzariello Jr., 82, died Sept. 10, 2019, at Our House Too Residential Care Home. Tom was a 1955 graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy. He married Mary Johnson on Oct. 28, 1978. Tom was owner and barber at Star Barber Shop for over 60 years. He was a member of St. Peter Church. He enjoyed oil painting and foraging for wild mushrooms. Surviving are his wife, Mary J. Mazzariello, of Rutland; two sons William Mazzariello and fiancee Kerry Bolduc, David Mazzariello, all of Rutland; a daughter, Amy Pfenning and husband Kevin, of Rutland; a stepson, John Johnson and wife Leslie, of Rutland; two brothers Pascale Mazzariello, of FL, and Carl Mazzariello and wife Mary, of Rutland; two sisters Mary DiPalma and husband Angelo, Cheryl Hooker and husband George, all of Rutland; 10 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Stephen Mazzariello. A private graveside service will be held on Thursday. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to MSJ Development Fund, Convent Avenue, Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
