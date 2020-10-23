Thomas J. Munukka RUTLAND — Thomas J. Munukka, 79, of Rutland died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at The Pines at Rutland. He was born in Rutland March, 14, 1941, the son of Arvo and Lillian (Jordan) Munukka. Thomas was employed by General Electric for many years. He enjoyed hunting, NASCAR, football and baseball. Surviving are two sons, Timothy J. Munukka and wife Pricilla of Clarendon, Greg Munukka and wife Brandy of North Carolina; a daughter, Christine McKirryher and fiancé Phillip Matte of Rutland; a brother, Robert Munukka of Rutland; nine grandchildren; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a daughter. Julie Munukka; and by a brother, Richard Munukka. Graveside services will be held Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at 1 p.m. in Northam Cemetery in Shrewsbury. Officiating will be Rev. Glen Davis, pastor of Village Baptist Church in Belmont. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.