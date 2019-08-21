Thomas J. Navin RUTLAND — Thomas J. Navin, 77, died Aug. 17, 2019, at Rutland Health Care Center, after a 19-year battle with prostate cancer. He was born in Rutland, Jan. 15, 1942, son of Charles F. and Mary (Barron) Navin. Thomas was a 1959 Mount St. Joseph Academy graduate. He was a U.S. Army veteran. Thomas was employed at the Rutland Fire Department for 32 years. He also worked on call at T.D. Bank. In his earlier years, he drove the Vermont Transit van delivering bank material. He was a volunteer driver for Vermont Assn. for the Blind & Visually Impaired. Thomas attended St. Peter Church. He was a 50-year member of Rutland American Legion Post 31 where he served as commander and was active with American Legion baseball, children and youth organization, Boys State and bingo. Thomas was a member of the Mount St. Joseph Academy Athletic Association where he enjoyed following girls basketball. He was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and followed the Patriots and Bruins. Surviving are his wife, Verna (Gibbs) Navin, of Rutland; and a brother, Richard Navin and wife Joanne, of Wilbraham, MA. He was predeceased by his daughter, Verna Lillian Navin, on Sept. 6, 2012; and two brothers Robert and Francis Navin. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in St. Peter Church. Calling hour will be held on Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the Clifford Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Verna L. Navin Scholarship Fund at Mount St. Joseph Academy, Convent Avenue, Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
