Thomas J. Perrino NEWARK — Thomas John Perrino (aka Tom, Tommy and Dad) died peacefully Oct. 10, 2021, at St. Johnsbury Health and Rehab where he had been residing. An avid outdoorsman and sportsman alike, he has now embarked on the path of fully stocked fishing holes, peaceful rivers for those long casts and ballgames where his beloved Celtics and Red Sox are always announced the winners! Thomas was predeceased by his parents, Anthony and Stephania (Gurdak) Perrino; and siblings, Anthony, Paul, and Patricia (Perrino) Tofferi. Born Aug. 24, 1938, in Ludlow, Vermont, Thomas shined as a baseball star, basketball sharpshooter and All-State player for Black River High School, State Champions 1955-1956. He later went on to play basketball for the U.S. Air Force. Thomas studied at Castleton and Lyndon State colleges and ran two successful businesses in Ludlow: An ARCO (Atlantic Richfield Corp.) gas station and a Ski-Doo snowmobile shop. He also made and sold fly fishing rods and flies. He later moved to the Northeast Kingdom, where he became a well-loved realtor and broker, first at Farrington Real Estate on the historic covered bridge in Lyndonville, Vermont, and until retirement, Key Realty in the town center. Thomas loved hunting, fishing, canoeing and had a soft spot for stray kitties who, more times than not, managed to worm their way into his heart and home. He was a kind and loving father and a man of few words except when sharing tales of his many adventures, accompanied with his boisterous laugh, playful smile and twinkle in his eye. He leaves behind his loving wife, Barbara Perrino, of Newark, Vermont; brother, Peter Perrino (Valerie), of Mount Holly, Vermont; son, Tyler Perrino, of St. John U.S. Virgin Islands, and daughters, Laurel Jung (Sam), of Buffalo Grove, Illinois, and Theri Davis (Christopher), of South Burlington, Vermont; two stepdaughters, Shauna Hill, of Burlington, Vermont, and Kasea Hill, of St. Johnsbury, Vermont; six grandsons, Finn (Lindsay) and Ian (Devon) Davis, Thomas (Ellyn), Michael (Kayla) and Aaron Jung, Colby Hill; one granddaughter, Bellamy Hill; two great-grandsons, Grayson Davis and Daniel Jung; one great-granddaughter, Ava Davis; as well as two nephews and four nieces. The family will gather privately the weekend of Nov. 13, per his wishes, to pay their respects and to share memories. His ashes will remain in Newark, Vermont. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
