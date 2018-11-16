Thomas J. Reardon RUTLAND - Thomas J. Reardon, 89, died Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, in The Meadows at East Mountain, Rutland, VT. He leaves his daughter, Dawn McCormack and husband Michael, of Rutland, VT; two grandchildren M. Patrick McCormack and wife Gia, and K.C. McCormack and wife Andrea; two great-grandchildren Jack and Joey; a brother, Robert J. Reardon and wife Sheila, of Clinton, MA; two sisters Patricia Kelly, of Colchester, CT, and Kathleen Gallagher, of Clinton, MA; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 60 years, Ann (DiRienzo) Reardon, who died in 2012; his brother, Chester Reardon, who died in 1993; and his sister, Nancy DiRienzo, who died in January of this year. Tom was born and raised in Clinton, MA, son of Chester F. and Augusta R. (McCann) Reardon. He was a graduate of Clinton High School, and attended the former Worcester Junior College, Worcester, MA. For many years, he worked as a machine operator at Wovencraft Inc., Clinton. In addition, he owned and operated the former Surrey Room Pub, Clinton. In 1983, Tom and Ann moved to Falmouth, MA, where they remained until Ann became ill, at which time, they relocated to Rutland, VT, to be closer to their daughter and her family. Tom enjoyed watching the Red Sox and the Patriots, sitting on his deck in Falmouth watching spectacular sunsets over the ocean, his Irish heritage, telling and retelling stories to anyone who would listen (he was so full of blarney) but most of all, he enjoyed being with his family, especially his two grandsons and two great-grandsons. Tom’s funeral service will be held on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at 12 noon in the McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery, Lancaster. A calling hour will be held in the funeral home, from 11 a.m. until 12 noon, prior to the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763; or Mount St. Joseph Academy Athletic Association, 127 Convent Ave., Rutland, VT 05701.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.