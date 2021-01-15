Thomas Joseph Giroux PERU, N.Y. — Thomas Joseph Giroux, 84, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. He was born Aug. 8, 1936, in Plattsburgh, New York, to George Giroux and Marie Rabideau Giroux of Peru, New York. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Charlotte Mary Giroux, nee Ahern; three daughters, Monica (Lawrence) Avery, Michelle (David) Chianucci, Mary Kaye Giroux (Robert Kendi); two sons, Thomas J. (Lisa) Giroux Jr., Timothy (Eileen) Giroux; and 12 grandchildren, Richard, Michael Avery, Amy (Colby) Fisher, Daniel Chianucci, Robert Jr., Angelina Kendi, T. Joseph III, Noah Giroux, Emily, Ethan, Laura, Lilly Giroux. He is also survived by five sisters, Helen (Kent) Millspaugh, Dianne Davis, Gloria Douglass, Jocelyn (Randy) Corkum, Theresa (Terry) Daly; five brothers, George (Mary Ellen) Giroux, John (Susan) Giroux, Paul (Jean) Giroux, William (Diane) Giroux, Gary (Paula) Giroux; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters, Patricia (Walt) Rivers and Mary (James) Dubuque. Tom developed his love of sports while attending Peru Central High School from 1951-1954. He was a four-year letterman in soccer, basketball, baseball and track. He continued playing soccer and basketball at SUNY Plattsburgh and earned his B.S. in Education in 1958. He was a member of the 1956 undefeated basketball team. He earned his M.S. at Syracuse University in 1964. He also earned a Certificate of Advanced Study in Educational Administration and Supervision from SUNY New Paltz in 1986. Tom shared his competitive spirit and emphasis on academics with his family and was proud of their individual accomplishments. He enjoyed his 28 years of teaching mathematics at Hendrick Hudson High School in Montrose, New York, serving as math department chair for 20 of those years. He also had fond memories of his summers spent as a boatman and guide at Ausable Chasm while providing his children the awesome opportunity to enjoy the Adirondack Mountains and the North Country. His dedication to education, as well as his persistence to keep a poker in every fire, led him to expand his teaching influence beyond the high school classroom as he found himself tutoring students in the summers, as well as teaching mathematics as an adjunct professor at Dutchess Community College (Poughkeepsie, New York). In retirement, his desire to serve led beyond the classroom, touching the lives around him through his Lions Club, lectern at his church, hospital volunteering, vocational school mentoring, as well as several community events along the way. He was skilled in inspiring the potential of those around him. In his three decades of retirement, he enjoyed traveling and the company of his friends and family. His travels often centered on his 12 grandchildren, watching them thrive on the field, hockey rink, music hall, with the Boy Scouts and the Girl Scouts, as well as academic achievement in the classroom. Walt Disney World family gatherings were one of his most precious memories. His engaging sense of humor, dedication to loved ones, and fun-loving personality will be greatly missed. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at St. Anne’s Catholic Church, 4057 US-70 BUS, Clayton, NC 27520, at 10 a.m., with a parking lot visitation and church hall fellowship immediately following. Plans are to live stream the St. Anne’s ceremony and hold a Celebration of Life at his final resting place in Peru, New York, when conditions permit. Funeral arrangements are through Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, 1200 Benson Road, Garner, NC 27529. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Alzheimer's Association of America.
