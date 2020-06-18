Thomas Joseph LaVictoire CHIPPENHOOK — Thomas Joseph LaVictoire, 87, of Chippenhook, died Tuesday evening, June 16, 2020, at his residence. He was born on May 13, 1933, in Orwell, the son of Isidore and Alice Mary (Bourdeau) LaVictoire. He was raised on the family farm in Clarendon. A 1950 graduate of West Rutland High School, he went on to graduate from Vermont Technical College in 1951. Mr. LaVictoire was employed with Tambrands from 1958 to 1968. He purchased and operated two farms in Clarendon. In 1974, he opened LaVictoire Auto Sales and remained the operator until he sold the business to his family in 1992. He was a former Clarendon selectman, leader of the Rutland County 4-H program, former member of the Young Farmers Association and the Vermont Auto Dealers Association. He was a longtime member of the St. Bridget Church in West Rutland. Mr. LaVictoire enjoyed gardening, landscaping, tractors and farming. He is survived by his wife, Betty Jane LaVictoire of Chippenhook; son Thomas and wife Donna LaVictoire of Clarendon; two daughters, Ann Marie McNeil and husband John of Rutland, and Susan Dixon and husband Kiley of Virginia; one stepson, Allen Bushee of Rutland; five stepdaughters, Linda Carleton and husband Allen of Garrison, Texas, Kim Gates and companion Randy of West Rutland, Kathy Bushee and companion Bill of Hubbardton, Nancy Wyman and husband Bill of Hubbardton, and Robin Gates and husband Guy of Clarendon; a sister, Cecile Kissell of Rutland, and a brother, Lee LaVictoire of Rutland; four grandchildren, several step-grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his first wife, Pearl; second wife, Anita; a brother, Henry LaVictoire, and a sister, Jullette Bartlett. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in West Rutland. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the Aldous Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
