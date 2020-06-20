Thomas Joseph LaVictoire rites CHIPPENHOOK — The graveside service for Thomas Joseph LaVictoire, 87, who died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, was held Friday, June 19, in Sacred Heart Cemetery in West Rutland. The Rev. Avelino Vale officiated. Words of remembrance were by granddaughter Laura LaVictoire-Pierce. Bearers were Tom and Ty LaVictoire, Brian R. and Brian J. Pierce, John McNeil and Kyla Wyman. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements were by Aldous Funeral Home.
